Potential for rain is looking up

Rain potential for some on Thursday
Rain potential for some on Thursday(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quiet and dry weather conditions will persist through Wednesday. A couple of areas have burn bans in place across the region. Most forecast data now is indicating at least a smattering of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Most of this rain will be confined to the northern tier of the Tri-States, north of Quincy. All indications are that late this weekend and into early next week a much more active weather pattern will develop. With several periods of showers and thunderstorms rolling through the area. There is still some disagreement on just how much rain will be falling across the area. Earlier in the week forecast data was indicating an inch of rainfall. Now forecast data is indicating a little over half inch to 3/4 of an inch Sunday night through Monday. With more rain showing up Tuesday and Wednesday.

