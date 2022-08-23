Quincy police hope to see less crime after multiple recent gun incidents

QUINCY (WGEM) - Three drops of dry blood now stain the sidewalk at 5th and Jersey in Quincy where there’s an ongoing investigation into a shooting that happened outside of a local nightclub.

Quincy police and city officials speak out after a weekend of gun-related crime in the city. In one case, two people were shot and taken to the hospital.

The Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates hopes to bring back the street crimes unit that was eliminated back in January of 2021, that was specifically tasked to deal with violent criminals, drug crimes, and help with other high-priority cases.

Yates hopes of seeing less of these crimes, by stopping them before they happen.

“We’re constantly ready to react to crime,” Yates said. “What I prefer we do is be proactive and prevent crimes from ever happening to begin with and that’s what those specialty units are designed for.”

Yates said per a Quincy ordinance, they encourage nightclub owners to call them anytime there’s a disturbance.

“The fights and the disturbances are actually a little more rare than people would think,” Yates said. “I mean, most of the time we’re getting called because, you know, the clubs needing help getting someone removed or someone had a purse stolen, a wallet, stolen, coat, stolen, things like that.”

But this weekend, he said they responded to several street crime incidents. A shooting outside of Port’s Place and a shots-fired incident down the street near another bar.

Yates said the street crimes unit has been put on hold for the time being as their need for investigators increased and manpower reduced.

“We intend to bring that unit back at some point, at least at least I do,” Yates said. “But we can’t do anything like that until we have enough police officers that we’re able to make sure our patrol shifts are staffed at that adequate levels.”

In the meantime, he said they pull officers from various shifts and put them on special details for periods of time to resolve issues.

Mayor Mike Troup, the city’s Liquor Commissioner, said as the investigation into the shooting outside of the Port’s Place nightclub develops, he will make a decision on what happens to the liquor license at this establishment, as two of the three known individuals involved in the case are younger than 21 years old.

“In the worst situation? If someone operating under a liquor license, does things that they aren’t supposed to do, the liquor license could be removed,” Troup said. “I’m not sure we’re anywhere close to that extreme in this case, but that’s why we have to go through the investigation.”

“Nobody wants to have, you know, shootings, especially two in one weekend,” Yates said. “These aren’t just random shootings, people aren’t just showing up and randomly firing into crowds or things like that. There was a little bit of history to what was going on here. So we’d like to community to know that.”

Yates said the investigation continues, including the possibility of other suspects in the Brendan Schroder case and how the 18-year-old got a gun in the first place.

“We’re still looking for additional witnesses,” Yates said. “But more so video surveillance from the area to try to piece together exactly what’s going on.”

