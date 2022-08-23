Riedel Foundation receives grant for Salvation Army Food Pantry

HANNIBAL, Mo (WGEM) - The Riedel Foundation has awarded a $2,500 grant to stock the food pantry shelves at The Salvation Army of Hannibal.

“We have seen a significant growth in the number of families needing our help with food this summer because of rising food, energy, and fuel costs,” said Salvation Army Donor Relations Coordinator Chad Douglass.

In a typical month, the Salvation Army gives out 60-70 food boxes. That number has steadily grown throughout the summer. In July, caseworkers handed out 115 food boxes to Hannibal families.

“The board felt this was an immediate need that couldn’t wait until the fall when the Salvation Army holds its annual food drive,” said Riedel Trustee Michael Gaines. “We’re glad to be able to help provide this food to families in need.”

The Riedel Foundation typically helps provide food baskets at Christmas through the Salvation Army. Last year, the Foundation awarded $5,000 to help supply 900 food baskets in Hannibal.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.