Temps to Tick Up a Degree or Two

High Temps will climb by a couple degrees later in the week.
High Temps will climb by a couple degrees later in the week.
By Logan Williams
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Tuesday is set to be a pretty close repeat of Monday, with slightly more cloud cover. This will lead to partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low to mid 80′s with early morning patchy fog.

Heading into Wednesday and the first half of Thursday, weak Southerly winds will help temperatures climb a couple of degrees higher, with highs potentially reaching into the upper 80′s by Thursday. Thursday late afternoon and evening a weak cold front will approach the region, and will bring the chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm to the region.

The hint of rain on Thursday is a sign of potential future changes in the overall weather pattern, with models indicating a more active period heading into next week with more chances of rain with seasonable temperatures.

