Top talent’s recruiting process offers special experience for Hannibal football coach

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - If Jeff Gschwender doesn’t have unlimited calling and texting on his cellphone, he might consider upgrading his plan.

And even if he does, he might want to invest in a second phone. Call it the Aneyas Williams Plan.

The second-year Hannibal football coach has had his phone ringing off the hook as big time college football recruiters are in constant contact in hopes of landing the Pirates’ two-time junior All-State wide receiver/ running back.

And by big time, we’re talking offers from six-time national champion Alabama under Nick Saban, 2022 national champion Georgia, Big Ten powerhouse Ohio State and about every top Power Five program in the country. And Williams has two more years of high school eligibility remaining.

“It’s been a real cool process, even for me,” Gschwender said of the recruiting war for a high-level talent. “Like just the other day, I was talking with Auburn running backs coach Cadillac Williams. You just never know who will call.”

It’s no wonder Gschwender, whose team hosts Jefferson City Helias on Friday night in its 2022 season opener, is getting calls about the Pirates’ talented speedster.

Last year, Williams caught 63 passes for 1,297 yards and 24 touchdowns, all single season school records and carried the ball 105 times for 1,001 yards and 20 TDs as the Pirates finished 13-1, with the only loss coming in the Class 4A state championship game to Smithville.

He also returned punts, two for TDs, and kickoffs giving him 2,756 all-purpose yards. He totaled 284 points and accounted for nearly half the Pirates’ offensive output and was the player of the year for every local media outlet that awarded such an honor. During his first two seasons, Williams has scored a whopping 74 touchdowns.

The numbers speak for themselves, but Gschwender says what really catches the recruiters’ attention is Williams’ personality and work ethic.

“They want to know what he’s like off the field,” Gscwender said. “They want to know how he is as a teammate, as a student in the classroom, is he respectful to faculty and staff? Is he a leader? That’s what they want to know.”

And that’s where Gschwender plays a key part in Williams’ recruitment.

“Aneyas stays very connected with his teammates,” Gschwender said. “All week he would participate with the team in the weight room, then on the weekend head down south to play on his 7-on-7 team. Then Monday, he’d be right back in the weight room.

“We talked about he has a lot of eyes on him, and he’s excellent at keeping his priorities straight. Sometimes, it’s hard to remember he’s only 16 (years old).”

Most Hannibal fans knew Williams was being heavily recruited but Twitter was abuzz a few weeks ago when Williams announced he had received an offer from Saban and the Crimson Tide of Alabama.

Gschwender said that Saban was so impressed with Williams that the Alabama staff offered him after a weekend visit.

“Saban never offers a kid without a super amount of film study,” Gschwender said. “But after visiting with Aneyas and seeing what kind of kid he is, they offered him (without film study).”

The storied Hannibal football program has had its share of NCAA Div. I players for a town of 17,000, most recently offensive lineman Darin Powell, who played at Stanford and Indiana. Nothing, though, has compared to the recruiting battle for Williams.

Unlike NCAA Div. I and II basketball recruiting which is done primarily through a player’s AAU team, there’s really no such program for football. So the high school coach plays a larger role.

And it is a role Gschwender has found rewarding.

“I have really gotten to know some great people through this process with Aneyas,” Gschwender said. “I have gotten to talk with a lot of good folks, and not just about football. And hopefully I can develop some lifelong relationships.”

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.