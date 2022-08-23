WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (August 22) Crosstown Showdown: “Game Week” Has Arrived For The QND Raiders And The QU Hawks Continue To Prepare For Their Season Opener On September 1

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - After weeks of practicing in the heat and humidity, conducting intra-squad scrimmages, and working out in the weight room, “Game Week” has finally arrived both the Blue Devils of Quincy High and The Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame. The two Gem City prep football teams will square off on the gridiron on “Football Friday Night” with bragging rights, and a lot of pride, on the line once again for both programs. Last year at Flinn Memorial Stadium, QND rolled to a 40-20 win over QHS. This year, the “Blue and Gold” understand that locking up a second straight win over the Blue Devils won’t be an easy task, but it’s certainly one the Raiders will be ready for playing on their hoe turf. We’ll check in with QND defensive end Connor McDowell and head coach Jack Cornell for more insight as area football fans continue to countdown to kickoff for the highly anticipated “2022 Crosstown Showdown.”

On the college gridiron, the Quincy University Hawks are now 2 weeks away from their season opener against Glenville State College. The Pioneers hail from Glenville, West Virginia and are members of the Mountain East Conference (NCAA Div. II). GSC finished the 2021 season with a (3-7) overall slate, and that’s a big reason they were ranked 9th (out of 12 teams) in the MEC’s Pre-Season Football Poll released a few weeks ago. Now the Pioneers will roll into the Gem City on Thursday, September 1 at 6:00 p.m. to face a more “experienced” QU Hawks squad that will be ready to go. We’ll check in with head coach Gary Bass and senior offensive tackle B.J. Wilson for more insight and perspective.

The Quincy Notre Dame soccer team is facing a true test on the IHSA soccer pitch this evening at 10th & Jackson. That’s where senior Tanner Anderson and the Raiders are playing host to Peoria Notre Dame in their 2022 season opener on the pitch. The “Blue & Gold” beat the Irish last season on the road, so you can be sure PND will be looking for a little redemption this evening at Advance Physical Therapy Field. We’ll have an update from Raider Country where the game got underway at 5:30 p.m.