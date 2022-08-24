Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 24th, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Sarah McReynolds
Mike Kimbrell
Paula Mitts
Missy Elmore
Stephanie Wellman
Louise Heckrodt
Kent Williams
Nathan Todd
Michelle Fitzgerald
Tracy Grant
Marlin Danner
Cameron Peters
Parker Eberle
Carol Willey
Bella Blankenship
Ginger Briney
Jimmy Fritz
Tyler Willing
Ted Awerkamp
Dakota Mae Bowen
Nancy Kelley
Noah Hornbaker
Patti Smith
Rhonda Ruschill
ANNIVERSARIES
Denny & Nancy Kendrick
Bobby & Shelby Wheeler
Mike & Hope Spurgen
Jordan & Katie Boone
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.