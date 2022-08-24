Brown County teachers to get 5% salary pay bump

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - Certified teachers in the Brown County School District will be getting a 5% salary increase from last year to this year, according to the district’s superintendent, Lan Eberle.

Eberle said last spring, they negotiated this wage increase with the public school board.

He said hiring staff has been tough and wants to make sure they won’t lose additional teachers who feel they can’t afford livable wages with inflation.

“We were able to negotiate just a one year contract,” Eberle said. “Next spring, we will negotiate a longer contract, maybe a three year contract so we don’t have to negotiate every single year.”

Eberle said right now, they still have six open vacancies for certified teachers among the elementary, middle, and high school.

Veteran physical education teacher with the middle and high school Tom Little said inflation has put many of his colleagues in a financial pinch with some leaving the profession.

“Being married and having a second income helps me,” Little said. “But for teachers who don’t have that, you know, it is difficult to pay the bills and take care of that stuff on your own, just on one salary and it’s hard to get into the teaching profession because of that.”

He said now he and other teachers can sigh a relief with bigger paychecks coming soon for their upcoming first pay period of the school year and through the end of the school year, spring 2023.

“The security that teachers feel when they’re taken care of financially it helps us mentally,” Little said. “To come in and not worry about what we’re going to do to pay this next bill and we can just worry about educating our kids.”

Little said it’s among one of the biggest raises he’s experienced in his 21 years teaching at the district.

“It’s almost like another paycheck,” Little said.

Eberle said the contract will expire June 30, 2023.

“Next year we will negotiate hopefully a longer contract,” Eberle said. “Maybe a three year contract so we don’t have to negotiate every single year.”

Eberle said a 5% increase in the contract is considerably high, with the average typically being a little over 3%.

“It’s a difficult job and we are obviously short staffed,” Eberle said. “So, being competitive with the other schools in the district in the area we hope we can keep our teachers and also attract some more teachers.”

Eberle said this contract does not include substitute teachers, bus drivers, paraprofessionals, secretaries, or custodial staff. He said they have their own contracts in place already.

