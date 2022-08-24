Chopped walnut pouches recalled for containing the wrong kind of nuts

Only the Great Value Walnut Chopped 4oz. pouches with UPC 78742201344, Lot #29329 are impacted....
Only the Great Value Walnut Chopped 4oz. pouches with UPC 78742201344, Lot #29329 are impacted. They have a Best If Used By date of April 29, 2023.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A recall has been issued for Great Value Walnuts for mislabeling issues.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recalled pouches contain pecans instead of walnuts.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the nuts.

The FDA said there have not been any reports of illness or death associated with this recall so far.

Only the Great Value Walnut Chopped 4oz. pouches with UPC 78742201344, Lot #29329 are impacted. They have a Best If Used By date of April 29, 2023.

The nuts were sold at Walmart stores in Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Anyone who bought the mislabeled pouches can return them to the store for a full refund or throw them away.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pike Co. Arrests
3 arrested in Pike Co. after allegedly smuggling meth into jail
Hannibal High School running back Aneyas Williams, 22, finds the endzone Aug. 19 during the...
Top talent’s recruiting process offers special experience for Hannibal football coach
More than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from the 2020 through...
Park outside: Fire risk prompts Hyundai, Kia hitch recalls
Three drops of dry blood now stain this sidewalk at 5th and Jersey in Quincy where there’s an...
Police chief hopes to bring back street crimes unit following gun incidents
The new hotel will be located in the Rushville Industry Park, just off U.S. 67.
Plans underway for new Rushville hotel

Latest News

Video from April 4, 2022, shows a neighborhood in Bucha, Ukraine, reduced to rubble.
Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day
Macomb Amtrack completion
Macomb Amtrack completion
The chance of being struck by lightning in a given year is less than one in a million. (CNN,...
Expert shares tips on how to avoid, survive lightning strikes
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
SEC regulators question Twitter on method of calculating fake accounts