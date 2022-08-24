Fire safety in dry weather and drought

CLAYTON, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy hasn’t seen significant rainfall since early July and much of the Tri-State region is battling dry conditions.

The Warsaw Rural Fire Protection District and the Hamilton Fire Department recently issued a ban on open burnings of any kind.

Take a walk through Siloam Springs State Park near Clayton, Illinois, and it’s immediately clear that we’re in a very dry stretch.

The park’s Site Superintendent, Dean Corgiat, said from maintaining barbecue grills to educating campers, he and his team do their best to prevent fires when conditions are dry.

“We have fire rings and grills at each camp site, we ask that they have the fires in those things,” said Corgiat. “We try to keep everything cleared out around there but if you notice leaves or pine needles around there, just use your foot or a rake and rake them out around to bear dirt, pay attention to the wind, if the wind’s really bad, don’t have a fire.”

Firefighters at Tri-Township Fire District have this brush truck, especially designed to fight grass fires during dry conditions, but they urge people to help prevent the need for it.

Lieutenant Andrew Wittler warns residents to use common sense, keep fires controlled and outside of city limits.

“Just to use a little common sense and not to burn on a windy day,” said Wittler. “If you are going to be burning a pile of brush or anything on your property as far as what’s growing in your property, to not leave it unattended and to have a water source, garden house, something nearby that if it did get out of control, you have something there to put it out.”

Back at Siloam Springs, Corgiat said his team will remain on high alert against fires until conditions improve.

“We do prescribed burning here, we usually do about 1300 acres a year so basically removing that fuel load and we do have fire brakes throughout the park so if something did get out in the camp ground, hopefully its maintained and contained within the campground,” said Corgiat.

