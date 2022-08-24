Grant helps keep household essential program running

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - It’s tough to run a home without basic items like pans, linen and cleaning supplies but not everyone has access to those necessities, especially those struggling to make ends meet.

Families and Communities Together said a $2,500 grant from the Marion County Endowment Fund is helping them continue to provide items like those for families in need.

Executive director Tom Dugger their Home Resource Program collects items donated by participating retail stores and gets them out to those in need.

He said donations have increased by nearly 500% since the pandemic, as many department stores had a lot of inventory they needed to get rid of when they were shut down. He said while this leaves them well-stocked, processing the sheer amount of items has become a challenge.

“It became evident that 20 hours a week was not enough to process those donations and then to distribute those donations so then coordinator from 20 hours to 30 hours a week,” Dugger said.

He says the $2500 grant is needed to help the coordinator with processing the items, which can take a long time. Dugger said they also hired an assistant to help process all the donations and requests.

He said without the means to manage their inventory, their service would suffer.

“It would mean that we would have to reduce the number of retail stores from which we’re picking up donations and it could mean that then in the end we would end up serving fewer people,” Dugger said.

Dugger said the money would also be used to cover fuel costs, since they have to drive to pick up the items from stores, some of which are hundreds of miles away.

Dugger said they serve up to 6000 people a year, but he said they are getting more referrals from organizations.

He said they apply for grants, but those interested in making a donation can call (573) 221-2285 or their website.

