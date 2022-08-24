Highland High School takes steps to prepare their seniors for post graduation

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo (WGEM) - Deciding what to do after high school is a hard decision for students to make.

School officials at Highland High School have already made changes this year to better prepare seniors for their next steps.

The school applied for a grant from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and were able to hire a counselor that focuses on career development for students. Highland hasn’t had a position like this before.

“I help seniors find their path after school,” said Highland High School Rooted Education Director Tiffany Scifres. “My goal is to get them into the work force, careers, college, tech schools, military, whatever their desire. I get that set up for them and I get them out of here spending as least of their money as possible.”

The $75,000 grant allows the school to sustain the position for 2 years.

“Having that person to form the relationships with our students, to help them understand what their goals are and then to put plans in place for those students to meet and achieve those goals,” said Lewis County C-1 Superintendent John French. “I’m just super excited that we have this opportunity.”

Since the school is in a rural area, French said it’s especially important to have this career education counselor.

“I think its important in the rural schools simply because of the number of hats everyone has to wear because you’re in a smaller community and don’t have as many employees,” said French.

Seniors at Highland are required to meet with Mrs. Scifres throughout the school year.

French hopes this becomes a mandatory requirement from the state which would allow them to keep this position filled.

