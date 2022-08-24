Highland High School takes steps to prepare their seniors for post graduation

Highland High School prepares students for life after graduation.
Highland High School prepares students for life after graduation.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo (WGEM) - Deciding what to do after high school is a hard decision for students to make.

School officials at Highland High School have already made changes this year to better prepare seniors for their next steps.

The school applied for a grant from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and were able to hire a counselor that focuses on career development for students. Highland hasn’t had a position like this before.

“I help seniors find their path after school,” said Highland High School Rooted Education Director Tiffany Scifres. “My goal is to get them into the work force, careers, college, tech schools, military, whatever their desire. I get that set up for them and I get them out of here spending as least of their money as possible.”

The $75,000 grant allows the school to sustain the position for 2 years.

“Having that person to form the relationships with our students, to help them understand what their goals are and then to put plans in place for those students to meet and achieve those goals,” said Lewis County C-1 Superintendent John French. “I’m just super excited that we have this opportunity.”

Since the school is in a rural area, French said it’s especially important to have this career education counselor.

“I think its important in the rural schools simply because of the number of hats everyone has to wear because you’re in a smaller community and don’t have as many employees,” said French.

Seniors at Highland are required to meet with Mrs. Scifres throughout the school year.

French hopes this becomes a mandatory requirement from the state which would allow them to keep this position filled.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pike Co. Arrests
3 arrested in Pike Co. after allegedly smuggling meth into jail
Hannibal High School running back Aneyas Williams, 22, finds the endzone Aug. 19 during the...
Top talent’s recruiting process offers special experience for Hannibal football coach
More than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from the 2020 through...
Park outside: Fire risk prompts Hyundai, Kia hitch recalls
Three drops of dry blood now stain this sidewalk at 5th and Jersey in Quincy where there’s an...
Police chief hopes to bring back street crimes unit following gun incidents
The new hotel will be located in the Rushville Industry Park, just off U.S. 67.
Plans underway for new Rushville hotel

Latest News

Advocates sue to block Missouri voter photo ID law
A quick glance at this forecast model depiction and you can see what day looks best for rain.
Rain Looks Likely
Former Illinois correctional Lt. Todd Sheffler returns to federal court in Springfield, Ill.,...
Second ex-prison guard convicted in inmate beating death
Macomb Amtrack completion
Macomb Amtrack completion