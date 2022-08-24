New recycling plan to be presented to City Council, residents concerned with change

QUINCY (WGEM) - A new recycling plan will be presented to the Quincy City Council next week. It proposes big changes which could affect how you get rid of plastics, cardboard and newspaper.

Stephanie Murphy has been recycling for about 10 years using Quincy’s curbside weekly pickup program.

“It’s pretty convenient. My husband and I both work extra hours a lot,” Murphy said. “So, it makes it nice.”

Don Blickhan said it’s worth the $5 a month he spends to have the service.

“It’s reasonable in costs and it helps keep our city looking good,” Blickhan said. “If they didn’t pick up, you’d see a lot more trash on our streets and our sidewalks. People would just abandon their stuff.”

But they’re concerned about what would happen if the city stopped curbside pickups and moved to collections sites.

“No way! I won’t recycle anymore,” Jerry Bowen said. He doesn’t have a car and doesn’t drive. “I can’t recycle if they do that kind of crap because I can’t get there.”

For all different reasons, these three residents said they’d like to keep the program the way it is, but that comes with a price Quincy’s Public Works Director Jeffrey Conte said is too high.

“The curbside recycling has been an expensive endeavor. And we’ve seen recycling go down considerably from before when it was offered to residents, at no charge to them,” Conte said.

Conte said the city wants to continue the program.

“But we have to be... diligent with how we spend our tax dollars and right now we don’t feel that we’re getting the best bang for our buck,” Conte said. “We think that this is going to be less expensive for the city, but at the same time, it’s going to also drive up the amount of recycling that occurs. So there will be some additional income for the city. Because we’ll be able to sell more recyclable materials.”

He said the Central Services Committee believes the most bang for the buck would be to have a contractor completely service large 40-cubic-yard dumpster-like bins placed around the city. Meaning it would monitor when they get full, haul the bins and replace them with new ones.

“The plan right now is to offer the service at no charge to residents,” Conte said. “So the city would be bearing the cost of the recycling program under fees that would already collect or taxes are paid to the city.”

He said they’re still working with local businesses to secure where they’d house the three collection sites in the north, south and east sides of town.

“Until those are final agreements, we’re not going to release the names, but they are in what I would call heavily traveled areas,” Conte said.

“I can probably still make that work. Because I feel it’s important, but I think it will have a negative impact on the environment in total because I think a lot of people wouldn’t,” Murphy said.

Like Bowen said he wouldn’t be able to.

“I like it the way it is. If they’re going to change things, it’s going to get worse,” Bowen said.

Conte said they have been working with private vendors for an option that would serve residents that’d like to keep the curbside service. But he said it’s too early to say if it’ll happen. It’ll be between the hauler and the resident.

“The city wouldn’t have a part of that contract,” Conte said. “But we have been trying to encourage local vendors to offer that service”

It has to go before aldermen at city council on Monday, August 29, for three ordinance readings over the next three weeks, before they can vote on what will happen to the city’s recycling program.

If they decide to move forward with the collection sites option, Conte hopes to have it up and running by March 1, 2023.

