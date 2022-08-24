Palmyra School Board approves 2022-2023 tax rate

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - This year’s tax rate for the Palmyra Public School District has been set and the superintendent said it will allow them to be fully operational.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, members approved the annual tax rate of their operating fund at $3.3480 and their debt service fund at $0.68.

Superintendent Jason Harper said that has been the rate for the past few years.

Harper said it will allow them to pay teachers and staff as well as cover construction fees from concrete work throughout the district.

“With the budget that we put together, we are going to be in good shape,” Harper said. “We will have to be careful and we always want to make sure that anything we spend goes to help our kids, but at the same time I feel like we are in good shape financially as a district.”

Harper said this is the last year they will receive ESSER funding, which is COVID-19 emergency relief money.

He said they will get between $400,000 and $500,000.

