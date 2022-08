KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 87.

Below is a collection of photos of Len Dawson through the years.

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson gets ready to launch a pass during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Kansas City, Mo., Nov. 2, 1970. Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. He was 87. (AP Photo/William P. Straeter, File) (William P. Straeter | AP)

FILE - Len Dawson of the Kansas City Chiefs running through passing drills with receivers in New Orleans to prepare for the Super Bowl, in January 1970. Dawson, the 87-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title, has entered hospice care in Kansas City, Mo. KMBC-TV, the Kansas City station where Dawson began his broadcasting career in 1966, confirmed Dawson is in hospice care through his wife, Linda. (AP Photo, File) (Anonymous | AP)

FILE - Len Dawson, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, is pictured getting ready to throw a pass, Nov. 18, 1966, in Kansas City, Mo. Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. He was 87. (AP Photo/William P. Straeter, File) (WILLIAM P. STRAETER | AP)

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson (16) turns around to hand the ball off to running back Mike Garrett (21) during the Super Bowl IV football game in New Orleans., Jan. 11, 1970. Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. He was 87. (AP Photo/File) (AP)

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2012 file photo, Pro Football Hall of Fame member Len Dawson is introduced during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Dawson, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. He was 87. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar, File) (Tom E. Puskar | AP)

FILE - Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Oct. 30, 2017. Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. He was 87. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley, File) (Colin E. Braley | AP)

FILE - Len Dawson is introduced before the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest Friday, May 2, 2014, at the International Exposition Center in Cleveland. Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. He was 87. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File) (Mark Duncan | AP)

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.