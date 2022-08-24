Rain Looks Likely

But not Thursday
A quick glance at this forecast model depiction and you can see what day looks best for rain.
By Brian Inman
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Most folks have been clamoring for some measurable rainfall and while there is rain in the forecast for Thursday it is going to be pretty sparse for most of us. The showers and thunderstorms that do develop will be very isolated. At this time any storms that develop on Thursday will not be severe. They will mostly be confined to the northern tier of the Tri-State area. But there will be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms that may stray across the rest of the area Thursday. Then we have a couple of dry days Friday and Saturday Friday will be mostly sunny while Saturday will have more clouds than sun. Sunday and beyond, that’s when the potential for measurable rainfall for the entire area begins to develop. Some of this rain may be too late for crops that were in the ground early. But it will help some farmers and help turn the grass in our lawns green once again. At this time any storms that develop on Thursday will not be severe.

