Tracking Much Needed Rain Chances

High pressure remains in control of the Tri-States weather on Wednesday, allowing for another seasonably warm August afternoon with highs in the mid 80′s and sun and clouds mixed. Heading into Thursday, a weak cold front currently over the Dakotas will move into the region. Thursday morning some remnant storm activity could move into Northern areas, weakening as it does so. For most of the Tri-States, much of Thursday will remain dry however, with slightly warmer weather and higher dewpoints.

Thursday evening as the front itself moves through, an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible across the region. Temperatures behind the front will only drop a couple of degrees on Friday, with highs staying in the mid 80′s Friday and Saturday.

The next best chance of rain looks to be Sunday into next week. There are indications in the latest model data that the weather pattern could become quite more active for a few days, which could bring some much needed rain chances back into the forecast.

