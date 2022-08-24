Tracking Much Needed Rain Chances

The Climate Prediction Center is predicting a slight chance of above average rain chances...
The Climate Prediction Center is predicting a slight chance of above average rain chances heading into next week.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure remains in control of the Tri-States weather on Wednesday, allowing for another seasonably warm August afternoon with highs in the mid 80′s and sun and clouds mixed. Heading into Thursday, a weak cold front currently over the Dakotas will move into the region. Thursday morning some remnant storm activity could move into Northern areas, weakening as it does so. For most of the Tri-States, much of Thursday will remain dry however, with slightly warmer weather and higher dewpoints.

Thursday evening as the front itself moves through, an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible across the region. Temperatures behind the front will only drop a couple of degrees on Friday, with highs staying in the mid 80′s Friday and Saturday.

The next best chance of rain looks to be Sunday into next week. There are indications in the latest model data that the weather pattern could become quite more active for a few days, which could bring some much needed rain chances back into the forecast.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pike Co. Arrests
3 arrested in Pike Co. after allegedly smuggling meth into jail
Hannibal High School running back Aneyas Williams, 22, finds the endzone Aug. 19 during the...
Top talent’s recruiting process offers special experience for Hannibal football coach
More than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from the 2020 through...
Park outside: Fire risk prompts Hyundai, Kia hitch recalls
Three drops of dry blood now stain this sidewalk at 5th and Jersey in Quincy where there’s an...
Police chief hopes to bring back street crimes unit following gun incidents
The new hotel will be located in the Rushville Industry Park, just off U.S. 67.
Plans underway for new Rushville hotel

Latest News

Rain potential for some on Thursday
Potential for rain is looking up
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Morning
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Morning
High Temps will climb by a couple degrees later in the week.
Temps to Tick Up a Degree or Two
StormTrak Weather Monday Evening
StormTrak Weather Monday Evening