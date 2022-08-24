Tri-State Development Summit set for Sept. 15-16

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - Nearly three years after the last Tri-State Development Summit, Culver-Stockton College is gearing up to relaunch the regional gathering, now set for Sept. 15-16.

The organization is now housed at Culver-Stockton College. Executive Director Leslie Sieck says she is looking forward to a successful, productive event.

“The Tri-State Development Summit, which has been around for nearly 30 years, has been an effective organization within our region to accelerate important initiatives and projects that positively impact economic growth and sustainability,” Sieck said. “We are excited to build on the successes of the past and begin new conversations on both solving the challenges and taking advantage of the opportunities currently facing our communities.”

Whitney Kimball Coe, director of national programs at the Center for Rural Strategies, will provide the keynote address for the summit, which will take place on the Culver-Stockton College campus.

The Summit will kick off Thursday, Sept. 15, with a barbecue and networking event hosted by the Mid-America Port Commission at the Mississippi River Park in Canton. A full schedule of events is planned for Friday, including speakers, panel discussions and presentations.

“This is an opportunity for community stakeholders from the tri-state region to connect, share ideas and develop a network of resources as we continue to work toward identifying and implementing important initiatives,” Sieck said. “This organization has a history of getting things done, and we will continue that legacy as we unveil critical task forces and invite our stakeholders to participate.”

The Tri-State Development Summit at Culver-Stockton College is presented by the Moorman Foundation, and registration is available online at www.culver.edu/tsds. For more information or questions regarding the summit, contact Sieck at tsds@culver.edu.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.