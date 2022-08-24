Tri-State Development Summit set for Sept. 15-16

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood introduces his father, former Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood,...
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood introduces his father, former Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood, during the last Tri-State Development Summit in October 2019 at the Oakley-Lindsay Center in Quincy.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - Nearly three years after the last Tri-State Development Summit, Culver-Stockton College is gearing up to relaunch the regional gathering, now set for Sept. 15-16.

The organization is now housed at Culver-Stockton College. Executive Director Leslie Sieck says she is looking forward to a successful, productive event.

“The Tri-State Development Summit, which has been around for nearly 30 years, has been an effective organization within our region to accelerate important initiatives and projects that positively impact economic growth and sustainability,” Sieck said. “We are excited to build on the successes of the past and begin new conversations on both solving the challenges and taking advantage of the opportunities currently facing our communities.”

Whitney Kimball Coe, director of national programs at the Center for Rural Strategies, will provide the keynote address for the summit, which will take place on the Culver-Stockton College campus.

The Summit will kick off Thursday, Sept. 15, with a barbecue and networking event hosted by the Mid-America Port Commission at the Mississippi River Park in Canton. A full schedule of events is planned for Friday, including speakers, panel discussions and presentations.

“This is an opportunity for community stakeholders from the tri-state region to connect, share ideas and develop a network of resources as we continue to work toward identifying and implementing important initiatives,” Sieck said. “This organization has a history of getting things done, and we will continue that legacy as we unveil critical task forces and invite our stakeholders to participate.”

The Tri-State Development Summit at Culver-Stockton College is presented by the Moorman Foundation, and registration is available online at www.culver.edu/tsds. For more information or questions regarding the summit, contact Sieck at tsds@culver.edu.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pike Co. Arrests
3 arrested in Pike Co. after allegedly smuggling meth into jail
Hannibal High School running back Aneyas Williams, 22, finds the endzone Aug. 19 during the...
Top talent’s recruiting process offers special experience for Hannibal football coach
More than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from the 2020 through...
Park outside: Fire risk prompts Hyundai, Kia hitch recalls
Three drops of dry blood now stain this sidewalk at 5th and Jersey in Quincy where there’s an...
Police chief hopes to bring back street crimes unit following gun incidents
The new hotel will be located in the Rushville Industry Park, just off U.S. 67.
Plans underway for new Rushville hotel

Latest News

Lady Suns Of Southeastern Post A Win On The Road Against Pittsfield
WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (Aug. 23) Part A
Grant helps keep program running
Grant helps keep household essential program running
A new recycling plan will be presented to the Quincy City Council next week. It proposes big...
New recycling plan to be presented to City Council, residents concerned with change
New recycling plan to be presented to City Council, residents concerned with change
New recycling plan to be presented to City Council, residents concerned with change