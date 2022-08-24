WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (August 23) Quincy Head Football Coach Rick Little Shares Insight On The “Crosstown Showdown” While The Blue Devil Players Offer Their Perspective On Facing QND On Friday

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The countdown continues to roll on for both the Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame and the Blue Devils of Quincy High. The two varsity football team will square off in less than 72 hours. The annual “Crosstown Showdown” rivalry match-up on the gridiron gets underway this year at Advance Physical Therapy Field. In case you haven’t heard by now, kickoff is set for Friday at 7:00 p.m.

After working on special teams on Monday at practice, QHS was back on the turf earlier today going through offensive and defensive drills. Head Coach Rick Little also addressed the team regarding the fact that this was indeed “Game Week” and that it was a vital time for the entire squad to pick up their intensity and focus. The team responded in a big way to the coach’s message, especially the Blue Devil defensive unit that was playing physical in the trenches, and flying the the football. That’s a good sign for Blue Devil Nation after watching QHS give up 40 points against the Raiders last year at Flinn Memorial Stadium during the stunning 20 point victory that QND posted on the road.

WGEM’s Brendan Reidy had an opportunity to discuss Friday’s highly anticipated contest against the “Blue & Gold” earlier today with Coach Little. We’ll have an update, plus, the WGEM Sports-Cam was also on patrol at Flinn today. In fact, we caught up with QHS standouts Brian Douglas, Adon Byquist, and Chris Flachs to get their perspective on facing QND at 10th and Jackson.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.