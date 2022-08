WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (August 23) Illini West Lady Chargers Post A Win At Home Against Camp Point Central And The Southeastern Lady Suns Roll Past Pittsfield In Their 2022 Season Opener

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

IHSA Soccer

Advance Physical Therapy Field (QND)

Beardstown 0

Quincy Notre Dame 6

QND: Tanner Anderson (3 Goals)

Jake Hoyt (1 Goal)

John Drew (1 Goal)

Leo Cann (1 Goal)

Deakon Schuette (2 Assists)

Western Big 6 Conference Soccer

Quincy Blue Devils 5

Rock Island-Alleman 1

QHS Goals: Trace Routh

Carter Venvertloh (1 Goal/1 Assist)

Evan Sohn

Josh Stupavsky

Justin Dreye

QHS Assists: Evan Altman

Biruk Rosen

Nolan Fleer.

IHSA Volleyball

Camp Point Central 1

Illini West 2

IW Wins By The Scores Of: 20-25, 26-24, 25-21

Illini West Leaders: (Kills) Josie Bryan 19 / Reagan Reed 9

Assists: Reagan Reed 17 / Josie Bryan 10.

Digs: Reagan Reed 14 / Kaelyn Ferrill 12

Service Points: Ali Lopez 9 (2 aces) / Josie Bryan 7 (3 aces) / Reagan Reed 7 (1 ace)

Lady Chargers Now (1-0) On The Season

Next Game: (Thursday) vs. Brown County (6:00 PM) (Carthage, Illinois)

Pittsfield 0

Southeastern 2

(1-0) Lady Suns Of SE Win By The Scores Of: 25-15, 25-9

SE Leaders:

Kills: Amanda Stephens 10. Abbey McMillen 4

Assists: Abigail Shaffer 15

Aces: Kenzie Griswold 4. Abbey McMillen 3

Digs: Summer Ramsey 11

Blocks: Stephens 2

IHSA Volleyball

Liberty 2

Rushville-Industry 0

LHS Wins By The Scores Of 25-16, 25-23

LHS: Bella Knorr 6 aces

LHS: Cora Schuette 7 kills

WIVC Volleyball

Mt. Sterling, Illinois

Jacksonville Routt Catholic 0

Brown County 2

BC Lady Hornets Win 25-22, 25-12

BC: Katey Flynn (17 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces)

Klare Flynn (8 kills, 8 digs, 3 blocks, 2 aces)

Cyrah Dunlap (24 assists, 10 digs, 1 ace)

Brooke Garthaus (4 kills, 11 digs, 1 ace, 1 block)

Ashlee Markert ( 3 kills, 5 digs, and 2 aces)

The (1-1) Lady Hornets Will Meet Illini West On Thursday.

Unity 2

Griggsville-Perry 0

UHS Wins By The Scores Of 25-14, 25-11

IHSA Girls Tennis

Quincy Lady Blue Devils 9

Galesburg 0

IHSA Golf

Rushville-Industry Quad

1. Illini West (173)

Medalist: Colby Robertson (36)

Runner-Up: Nolan Deitrich (39)

IHSA Girls Golf

Westview (Quincy)

1. Quincy 168

2. Quincy Notre Dame 172

3. Pittsfield 208

4. West Hancock 251

Medalist: (QHS) Sophia Gold (38)

Runner-Up: (QHS) Saya Geisendorfer (39)

Coyote Creek G.C., Bartonville, Illinois

1. Illini Bluffs 193*

2. Macomb 193

*Illini Bluffs wins 5th score tie-breaker 52-56

Medalist: Trinity Christensen (Macomb) 40

Runner-up: Mia Howard (Illini Bluffs) 46

Next Contest: Macomb Will Host QND, Rock Island, & Quincy ( Wed. Aug. 24 @ 4:00 )

MSHSAA Volleyball

Jamboree (At Francis Howell)

Game 1

Hannibal 1

Francis Howell 1

HHS (Split): 28-27, 19-25

Game 2

Hannibal 2

Parkway North 0

HHS Wins: 25-19, 25-16

Game 3

Hanninal 0

Timberland 2

HHS Falls: 18-25. 23-25

Hannibal’s First Match Of The Regular Season Set For Monday (At Home vs. Troy)

NAIA College Volleyball

Canton, Missouri

Hannibal-LaGrange 0

Culver-Stockton 3

C-SC Wins By The Scores Of: 25-15, 25-19, 25-14

Hannibal-LaGrange Now (0-2) Overall

Culver-Stockton Is (2-0) Overall

Head Coach Levi Pollreisz (CSC) first collegiate victory

Heleine Filipe (CSC): 12 kills

Madison McClain (CSC): 16 digs

Sierra Erke (HLG): 10 kills

NJCAA Women’s Soccer

(Union, Missouri)

John Wood Lady Blazers 1

East Central College CC 4

JWCC Goal: Alondra Zacarias-Ortiz (Assist: Bella Jaramillo)

JWCC Goalkeeper Maddie Hill (18 saves)

Next Game: JWCC Will Host Southeastern ( Thursday-4:00 PM)

