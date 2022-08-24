“Women United” group coming to Northeast Missouri

Women United Group Starting in Hannibal
(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - There will soon be a way for women in Northeast Missouri to gather together and give back to the community.

The United Way of the Mark Twain Area is launching a Women United group this September.

The group will meet with local area nonprofit organizations and participate in service activities.

Executive Director Denise Damron said there are more than 70,000 Women United members across the country.

“We are looking for women that are passionate about our community, that want to make a difference in our community,” Damron said. “We are looking at this as an opportunity for women to gather, who care, and who want to do good in Northeast Missouri.”

Damron said the first event for Women United will be Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Hannibal Arts Council.

Those who are interested in joining can attend from 5 p.m. to 7 pm.

