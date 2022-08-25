Adams County Courthouse gets new additions

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you ever serve on jury duty in Adams County, you might notice some new additions.

Three of their jury courtrooms have new, much needed technology. Additions include new televisions, projectors, speakers and mobile display carts.

These additions help attorney’s show the jury evidence in a more clear and effective way.

“We now have this opportunity to be able to really present digital evidence and present a case to a jury and that’s really what we want and it’s just sort of changing with the times,” said Judge Scott Larson of the eighth Judicial Circuit.

Larson said not having these additions has been a problem in the past.

“It’s been some what of a patch work to try to present that in an efficient way to the jurors and in a way that allows them to just be looking at the evidence as opposes to a cumbersome attempt to try to allow them to view it,” said Larson. “With a smaller TV or monitors, it’s just become an issue.”

Before they would pass around papers to jurors to show jurors evidence, but now they can put it on the projector for the whole room to see.

Larson said these additions will help them tremendously in the courtroom for years to come.

These new additions were funded through Adams County and the state of Illinois.

A $200,000 ARPA fund from Adams County covered most of these costs.

