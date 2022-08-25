Bluffs Public Schools to receive 12 new laptops that will help launch computer science, esports programs

BLUFFS, Ill. (WGEM) - The Bluffs Public School District was unable to launch a computer science program due to not having the proper technology in place.

However, that’s all going to change soon as the schools will receive 12 high-end laptops that are equipped to process advanced programs. It’s all possible through the Tracy Family Foundation awarding the schools a $20,000 grant.

Computer science teacher Jordan Mueller said the current laptops in place make it hard to teach computer science programs.

“The screens will lag, the memory isn’t great, and the batteries aren’t great,” Mueller said.

He said the new laptops will make the world a difference with a faster graphics processing system.

Mueller said it was crucial to implement a computer science program at the schools to put a competitive edge on the students entering the workforce. Something he said wasn’t available to him when he was in high school.

“It helps both the junior high and high school students get acclimated and see everything and how the language is written,” Mueller said. “Just puts them further ahead.”

High school senior Tucker Albers said he always hoped Bluffs High School would offer a computer science program.

“I was always thinking about going into computer science,” Albers said. “So it’s good to see that I can do this to see if I like it or not.”

The new laptops will also bring about an all new esports after-school program to Bluffs schools combined with Winchester schools.

Bluffs High School teacher Zack Morissey will run the program.

“The excitement’s huge,” Morissey said. “Every day I got an email from a student saying ‘Hey! When can we start the esports program,’ or ‘Hey! When can we do the computer science program?’ "

He said it’s a great program for students from other schools to mingle and bring some fun to the two school zones.

Junior Colton Coats, who was a big part in making the esports program a reality said the idea behind it is to keep students’ minds and socializing with peers.

“There’s a lot of strategy involved in it,” Coats said.

Mueller and Morissey said they’re hoping the laptops will arrive in about a month.

