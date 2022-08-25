Canton gets new police chief

By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - After several weeks of interviews and searching, Canton, Mo, finally has a new police chief.

Mayor Jarrod Phillips narrowed the pool of 40 applicants down and found that the right candidate was closer to home.

Justin Allen was a Canton police officer for eight years and is now the new chief of police.

“We’ve watched Justin over the years develop from an officer to somebody who really has an invested interest in this community,” said Phillips. “Those are important things when you’re looking at long term retention.”

This new position requires a whole new list of responsibilities. Allen said one of the reasons he took the job was because it was a new challenge.

“It’s a whole new world of responsibilities and I’ve never been shy of taking on a challenge and its going to be an adventure to take on,” said Allen.

Allen said his main focus with this new position is to find more ways to bring the community together.

Allen said he would also like to see an internet safety day, getting students from Culver-Stockton involved in more internships and adding more officers to the team.

