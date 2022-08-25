Drought Expands

QUINCY (WGEM) - Well, we didn’t get a whole lot of rain out of Thursday but that was to be expected. If you received rain it looks as if it was about a 10th of an inch. There was a couple of very small areas in Scotland County, Mo. that received around a half inch.

The latest drought monitor has changes that impact our area (INMAN MAX)

The latest drought monitor was issued on Thursday and it does expand the abnormally dry conditions to encompass all of Adams county, Clark County. It also expanded the moderate drought to cover all of Hancock County and most of McDonough County. Lee County was already under a moderate drought for the most part, now the entire county is under a moderate drought. There is rain on the way for the region.

Widespread rain is in the forecast (Max Inman)

Currently the forecast is calling for rain on Sunday and Monday. Forecast models are predicting over a half inch of rain for a widespread area. Most of the region should see around a half inch of rain if the forecast holds for Sunday and Monday. Still an active weather pattern exists Tuesday and Wednesday with more rain in the forecast. Although it is so far off it is difficult to see just how much and where that rain will fall.

