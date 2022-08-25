Drought Expands

But rain in the forecast
Our rain deficit is going to hard to turn into a surplus
Our rain deficit is going to hard to turn into a surplus(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Well, we didn’t get a whole lot of rain out of Thursday but that was to be expected. If you received rain it looks as if it was about a 10th of an inch. There was a couple of very small areas in Scotland County, Mo. that received around a half inch.

The latest drought monitor has changes that impact our area
The latest drought monitor has changes that impact our area(INMAN MAX)

The latest drought monitor was issued on Thursday and it does expand the abnormally dry conditions to encompass all of Adams county, Clark County. It also expanded the moderate drought to cover all of Hancock County and most of McDonough County. Lee County was already under a moderate drought for the most part, now the entire county is under a moderate drought. There is rain on the way for the region.

Widespread rain is in the forecast
Widespread rain is in the forecast(Max Inman)

Currently the forecast is calling for rain on Sunday and Monday. Forecast models are predicting over a half inch of rain for a widespread area. Most of the region should see around a half inch of rain if the forecast holds for Sunday and Monday. Still an active weather pattern exists Tuesday and Wednesday with more rain in the forecast. Although it is so far off it is difficult to see just how much and where that rain will fall.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Meyer
Fort Madison restaurant owner arrested for alleged sexual abuse, prostitution
Night Pop Up in Quincy
Quincy’s “Night Market Pop Up” attracts visitors near and far
Pike Co. Arrests
3 arrested in Pike Co. after allegedly smuggling meth into jail
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
President Joe Biden announced his intentions to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for...
What’s a Pell grant? Recipients can get $20,000 in student loan forgiveness

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Thursday Evening
StormTrak Weather Thursday Evening
StormTrak Weather Thursday Morning
StormTrak Weather Thursday Morning
A weak cold front will bring isolated storm chances to the region Thursday.
A Weak Cold Front Approaches
A quick glance at this forecast model depiction and you can see what day looks best for rain.
Rain Looks Likely