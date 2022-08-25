Fort Madison man faces new charges for allegedly recording women in restaurant restroom

Charles Meyer
Charles Meyer(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT MADISON, Iowa (WGEM) - New charges have been brought against an incarcerated Fort Madison, Iowa, man after he was allegedly found in possession of digital images of women in various stages of undress in a Fort Madison restaurant restroom, according to police.

Fort Madison Chief of Police Mark Rohloff reported Thursday afternoon that 50-year-old Charles Dean Meyer had been charged with 15 aggravated misdemeanor charges, including invasion of privacy and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Rohloff said the incidents happened between July 2020 and August 2021 in the Vel’s Amigos restaurant in Fort Madison.

Rohloff expects additional charges and victims will be announced.

Rohloff said there is no evidence to suggest anyone other than Meyer had knowledge or involvement in the recordings.

Meyer had been arrested on Aug. 18 in connection with a 2021 sex offense involving a minor. He was jailed on felony charges of prostitution and 3rd degree sexual abuse of a child.

