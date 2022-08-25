Fort Madison restaurant owner arrested for alleged sexual abuse, prostitution

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - A Fort Madison restaurant owner has been arrested following an investigation of a 15-year-old girl for alleged sexual encounters with older men, court documents show.

Fort Madison Police arrested Charles Dean Meyer, 50, owner of Vel’s Amigos restaurant, on Aug. 18. Meyer was charged with sexual abuse in the third degree, prostitution and possession of images depicting a minor in a sex act.

According to court records the girl was using adult websites to meet men. Documents show she would then exchange phone numbers or Snapchat usernames with these men to continue a conversation. Police also reported the girl said she would be paid for sex acts by the men.

According to the documents, the Fort Madison Police Department and Iowa Department of Human Services began an investigation on Sept. 19, 2021, and seized the girl’s phone after finding messages between her and Meyer.

The girl told police she had met with Meyer about four times in his garage.

Documents also show police also found messages between the two on Meyer’s phone along with explicit photos of the girl.

According to police, Investigations are still ongoing with other possible suspects.

A preliminary hearing is set for 11 a.m. Friday.

