Hospital Report: August 25, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Aug. 25, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Lori Hudelson Monroe, 63, of Hannibal, MO passed away August 24 at her home in Hannibal MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Karen (McAllister) Maxwell, 61, of Macomb, IL, formerly of Quincy, IL, passed away August 24 at Countryview Care Center in Macomb, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Elizabeth Goings, 78 of Lewistown, Missouri passed away August 24 at the Country Aire Retirement Center at Lewistown. Arnold’s Funeral Home.

Vicky Lynn Smith, age 67, of Quincy, died on August 23 in the Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, IL. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Ryan & Shelby Norton of Quincy, IL...boy

Tyler Kelle & Jayden Ledbetter of Quincy, IL...boy

