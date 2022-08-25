Hospital Report: August 25, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Deaths:
Lori Hudelson Monroe, 63, of Hannibal, MO passed away August 24 at her home in Hannibal MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home
Karen (McAllister) Maxwell, 61, of Macomb, IL, formerly of Quincy, IL, passed away August 24 at Countryview Care Center in Macomb, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
Elizabeth Goings, 78 of Lewistown, Missouri passed away August 24 at the Country Aire Retirement Center at Lewistown. Arnold’s Funeral Home.
Vicky Lynn Smith, age 67, of Quincy, died on August 23 in the Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, IL. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.
Births:
Blessing Hospital Reports:
Ryan & Shelby Norton of Quincy, IL...boy
Tyler Kelle & Jayden Ledbetter of Quincy, IL...boy
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.