Keokuk church celebrates 175 years of worship

KEOKUK (WGEM) - The First Baptist Church in Keokuk celebrates 175 years of worship after it was first founded in the 1800s.

They’ve made some building changes over the years, but its current house of worship was built in 1908.

The church helps the community by holding food drives once a month, holding blood drives and lending a helping hand to anyone in need.

Pastor Bob Brandhagen said with history dating back through all of America’s major wars, his church does all they can to earn respect and show care to the Keokuk Community.

“World War II, we were here, World War I, we were here, the Civil War, some of our men didn’t come home, “ Brandhagen said. “We’ve been here all that time so we have, I think, in a way earned respect from the community because we’ve been here a long time and we try to help out.”

Autoplay Caption

Brandhagen said that along with the anniversary celebration events coming up, he invites you to come to their regular church services.

Those take place at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Sundays.

First Baptist Church has lots of events planned for their anniversary.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23, there will be an evening soiree at the church in Keokuk.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, there will be a concert at the Rand Park Pavillion in Keokuk.

At 9 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 25, the regularly-scheduled Sunday school hour will be replaced with a testimony from Nashville musician Jamey Simmons with worship to follow.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.