NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several new laws will go into effect on Sunday across Missouri.

Here’s a look at a few of the laws:

SENATE BILLS:

SB987 - Current law defines a “nonfloating facility” for the purposes of licensing excursion gambling boats as a structure within one thousand feet of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act requires such structure to be within one thousand feet from the closest edge of the main channel of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act also allows the water beneath or inside of such facility to be in tanks in addition to rigid or semirigid storage containers or structures.

SB886 - This act modifies provisions relating to trusts, including cemetery trust funds, the application of the rule against perpetuities to beneficiaries of certain trusts, interpretation of familial relationships described in trusts, distributions of income or principal from one trust to another trust, discretionary trusts, and settlor’s beneficial interests in certain trusts.

SB799- This act adds to the offense of escape from custody of any person who is being held in custody after arrest for any probation or parole violation who escapes or attempts to escape from custody. This offense shall be a Class A misdemeanor unless the person was under arrest for a felony, in which case it is a Class E felony; or the offense is committed by means of a deadly weapon or holding a person hostage, in which case it is a Class A felony.

SB725 - Under current law, all members of the board of directors of an ambulance district shall complete an educational seminar or training on the role and duties of a board member of an ambulance district. This act provides that if any ambulance district board member fails to attend a training session within twelve months of taking office, regardless of whether the board member received an attendance fee for a training session, the board member shall be ineligible to run for reelection for another term of office until the member satisfies the requirement. This act shall apply to members elected after August 28, 2022.

SB724- This act modifies provisions relating to county financial statements.

SB718 -Designates the third week of September as “Historically Black College and University Week” in Missouri and modifies provisions regarding higher education

SB710- This act modifies several provisions relating to health care, including: (1) sickle cell; (2) Biliary Atresia Awareness Day; (3) Will’s Law; (4) administration of epinephrine auto syringes; (5) the Alzheimer’s State Plan Task Force; (6) medical student loan programs; (7) health care facility visitation; (8) the Older Americans Act; (9) oversight of health care facilities; (10) organ donation; (11) home health licensing; (12) supplemental health care services agencies; (13) the Missouri RX Plan; (14) consumer-directed services; (15) prepaid dental plans; (16) Black Maternal Health Week; and (17) the repeal of certain Department of Health and Senior Services statutes.

SB683 - This act modifies current law relating to child care subsidies and child care facility licensing by transferring supervision and implementation authority from the Department of Social Services and the Department of Health and Senior Services to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education pursuant to the Governor’s Executive Order creating the Office of Childhood within the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

SB652 - Provides a sales tax exemption for the sale of 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets to matches held in Jackson County

House Bills:

HB 1878 - Modifies provisions regarding election law:

Requires all registered voters in Missouri to provide a photo ID to vote and repeals the use of mail-in ballots while allowing certain absentee ballots, strengthening the integrity of each citizen’s vote.

Additionally, HB 1878 makes several other modifications to state statutes:

Clarifies when voter rolls can be audited by the Secretary of State;

Allows no-excuse absentee voting in person at the local election authority starting two weeks prior to the election;

Prohibits the use of ballot drop boxes for absentee ballots;

Makes the paper ballot the official ballot and prohibits the use of electronic vote-counting machines after January 1, 2024;

Prevents local election authorities from accepting private donations, with limited exceptions;

Requires all electronic voting machines to be “air-gapped” or not directly connected to the internet; and

Adds several other provisions related to elections.

1472 - Currently, the offense of money laundering involves a currency transaction. This bill modifies the offense of money laundering to specify a financial transaction.

1552 - This bill modifies provisions relating to alternative education programs. (charter school funding, charter public school commission, virtual education program)

1667 - This bill establishes the “Kratom Consumer Protection Act”, which requires dealers who prepare, distribute, sell, or expose for sale food that is represented to be a kratom product to disclose on the product label the basis on which this representation is made.

1697 - Currently, cottage food production operations must have an annual gross income of $50,000 or less and are prohibited from selling food through the Internet. This bill removes the cap on annual gross income and the prohibition of online sales, provided that the cottage food production operation and purchaser are both located in Missouri.

1725 - Lodging establishments are not liable for the loss of certain specified items, such as money or jewelry, unless the guest asks that the item be placed in a safe and the lodging establishment refuses or omits to do so. This bill states that the hotel may use a safe or safe deposit box located behind the registration desk and, when deposited into a safe, must give the guest a receipt for the item.

2365-This bill removes the Department of Health and Senior Services and the Department of Social Services from the program collaboration. Their prior roles are now combined in the Office of Childhood under the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The bill removes the label of the pilot program from the Early Learning Quality Assurance Reporting Program and authorizes the Program to provide continuous improvement and ongoing updated consumer education.

