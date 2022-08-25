Palmyra City Council votes to keep property taxes at last year’s rate

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - If you are a Palmyra resident, you are going to be paying the same amount in property taxes as you did last year.

Palmyra city council voted to keep property taxes at .6192% which is the same rate as last year’s. That money goes toward city bills and operating costs.

Palmyra Mayor Rusty Adrian said the city will have enough money to operate this year while not charging residents more money.

But, Adrian said with inflation the city may have to raise property taxes for the following year.

“Things are gonna stay the same at this point,” Adrian said. “We will look at that again at next year’s budget time and see if we can keep it the same and that’s our hope. Nobody wants anything to go up, but the way that costs are going up, and the way things are happening, it may have to happen down the road.

Adrian said right now the city is using a lot of the property tax money to pay for rising fuel and paper costs.

He said the city managers, Street Department and the Board of Public Works looks closely at their annual costs.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.