Palmyra VFW in need of money for building renovations

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - A non-profit organization who serves veterans in northeast Missouri is raising money to renovate their building.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 11041 supports veterans and their families in Palmyra.

Commander Gene Ash said they took out a loan to renovate their leaking roof, but they don’t have enough money to pay it back.

Ash said there are old windows and decaying windowsills that need to be replaced.

“It makes the place look better too if we put the windows back like they are,” Ash said. “It would keep the heat in and the cold out, and same with the heat out.”

The VFW wants to raise more than $30,000.

Ash said if you want to donate, you can bring cash or a check to their location at 316 South Main Street.

