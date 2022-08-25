Quincy’s “Night Market Pop Up” attracts visitors near and far

QUINCY (WGEM) - A monthly pop-up market in Quincy is bringing in lots of visitors from across the Tri-States.

On Wednesday there were around ten vendors selling products at the Quincy Brewing Company.

Event Organizer Fawn Berry said it gives business owners without a brick-and-mortar storefront a chance to connect with customers.

She said the “Night Market Pop Up” attracts visitors and vendors from outside Quincy.

“We get people from Missouri, southern Illinois. We have makers that come from Iowa and patrons that come from Iowa as well,” Berry said.

Their next market is Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Berry said 6th street will be closed on Oct. 1 for their big market which will feature 45 vendors.

