Travelers express importance of $5.2 million investment into Quincy Regional Airport

QUINCY (WGEM) - Nearly $5.2 million is being invested into the Quincy Regional Airport to make its airfield safer.

This comes after the city was awarded a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Quincy Regional Airport Interim Director Gabriel Hanafin said they plan to use several million dollars to reconstruct and improve safety issues on the runways.

Environmental Science and Engineering student Karina Mendez is traveling from Honduras to Carthage, Illinois for an internship in agriculture and said as a passenger it’s important to see the city is investing in its airport.

“I think safety in the airport is really important,” Mendez said. “Because when flying I think you’re like risking your life because it’s something like, very dangerous if something happens in the air. “So I think investing safety in airports is [in the runway] Yeah. Is very important.”

“This is a huge investment in making our airfield just that much more safer,” Hanafin said. “So passengers and pilots and all users can be truly confident in the safety of the airfield out here.”

Hanafin said this investment will cover 95% of phase three of the airport’s large runway reconstruction project, where the FAA identified areas on the airfield that were potentially unsafe.

“Our main runway, if you were sitting on one end of it, you couldn’t see the other end of it,” said Hanafin. “They want to have a complete line of sight for pilots that are sitting on the runway. So that’s what we’re really going to correct.”

He said 2.5% will come from the state and the city will contribute $129,000 for the remaining 2.5%.

“So even though we’ve got a great super safe airfield out there,” said Hanafin. “There’s always going to be room for improvement. So all we’re always looking for ways that we can reduce any chance of error on the airfield.”

Hanafin said he’s glad the committee approved this item because the FAA’s deadline to receive the document is early September.

“Phase three will start next summer and that should just be a one-summer project, much like phases one and two have been for us this summer,” Hanafin said. “And then the summer after that, which would be 2024, we’ll be doing phase four. Which is planned to be the final phase of the project.”

