Tri-State Housing Summit planned in Hannibal

QUINCY (WGEM) - The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) will address ways to increase homeownership, renovate existing structures and provide more rental housing at its upcoming Tri-State Housing Summit, according to organizers.

The free gathering is for residents, businesses, and stakeholders in Missouri, Illinois, and Iowa. The summit is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon, on Sept. 8 at the Rialto Banquet Center, 601 Broadway in Hannibal.

The annual event is hosted by the NECAC of Bowling Green, Two Rivers Regional Council of Quincy, Illinois, and the Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission of Burlington.

Speakers this year include Hannibal Mayor James Hark, Chuck Scholz of the Tri-State Development Summit, Ulysses “Deke” Clayborn of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, HUD St. Louis Field Office Director James Heard, USDA Rural Development Missouri State Director Kyle Wilkens and Lives Impacted speaker Allison Ross of Hannibal.

