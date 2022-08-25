A Weak Cold Front Approaches

Some of the Tri-States will be lucky enough to cash in on some rain Thursday as a weak cold front moves through the region. Thursday morning will start with the chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, especially across the Northern counties. As the day progresses, the chance for isolated storms will slowly sink Southwards through the rest of the Tri-States. Despite some cloud cover, high temps for the southern half of the region will climb into the upper 80′s, helping provide some fuel for afternoon storms.

While the cold front may bring some shower and storm chances, many areas will still see dry conditions or very light rainfall totals through the day. Behind the cold front, dew points will drop a few degrees and temperatures will return to the mid 80′s for Friday and Saturday. The next best chance of rain will arrive Sunday evening into Monday as more warm, humid air and another cold front collide.

