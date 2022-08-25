A Weak Cold Front Approaches

A weak cold front will bring isolated storm chances to the region Thursday.
A weak cold front will bring isolated storm chances to the region Thursday.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Some of the Tri-States will be lucky enough to cash in on some rain Thursday as a weak cold front moves through the region. Thursday morning will start with the chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, especially across the Northern counties. As the day progresses, the chance for isolated storms will slowly sink Southwards through the rest of the Tri-States. Despite some cloud cover, high temps for the southern half of the region will climb into the upper 80′s, helping provide some fuel for afternoon storms.

While the cold front may bring some shower and storm chances, many areas will still see dry conditions or very light rainfall totals through the day. Behind the cold front, dew points will drop a few degrees and temperatures will return to the mid 80′s for Friday and Saturday. The next best chance of rain will arrive Sunday evening into Monday as more warm, humid air and another cold front collide.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pike Co. Arrests
3 arrested in Pike Co. after allegedly smuggling meth into jail
A new recycling plan will be presented to the Quincy City Council next week. It proposes big...
New recycling plan to be presented to City Council, residents concerned with change
President Joe Biden announced his intentions to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for...
What’s a Pell grant? Recipients can get $20,000 in student loan forgiveness
Former Illinois correctional Lt. Todd Sheffler returns to federal court in Springfield, Ill.,...
Second ex-prison guard convicted in inmate beating death
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients

Latest News

A quick glance at this forecast model depiction and you can see what day looks best for rain.
Rain Looks Likely
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Morning
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Morning
The Climate Prediction Center is predicting a slight chance of above average rain chances...
Tracking Much Needed Rain Chances
Rain potential for some on Thursday
Potential for rain is looking up