West Prairie adds school resource officer

By Dylan Smith
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SCIOTA, Illinois (WGEM) - After three years of discussion, West Prairie School District now has a school resource officer (SRO).

Superintendent Guy Gradert said the district worked closely with the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office the past six months to make this a reality.

“It’s given a lot of people a lot of sense of security in this time, especially with the latest shootings in schools, and it became more apparent to us especially in our rural location,” Gradert said.

West Prairie covers 244 sq. miles of land. The high-school is over 10 miles away from the nearest law enforcement office in McDonough County.

Sheriff Nicholas Petitgout said having a SRO in a rural part of the county eliminates over 10 minutes in emergency response time.

“If there’s an emergency, if someone’s hurt, if there’s a medical issue, that’s a long time to wait,” Petitgout said. “Having that person out in the county, out in the country is a force multiplier for us.”

Petitgout said he wanted to select a deputy that had experience. Additionally, the deputy had to go through state-required SRO training.

Cody Lovell has been a sheriff’s deputy for over 10 years. In his new role as an SRO, he now focuses on building relationships with students and providing reassurance.

“I want to be a positive influence,” Lovell said. “A lot of times kids see us show up and they get a bad feeling because we’re showing up to an incident and they don’t get that positive interaction.”

In addition to providing a safer atmosphere, Lovell said he looks forward to getting into classrooms and teaching safety lessons.

With safety being top priority, high-school principal Jimmy Heuer said this pays dividends to the learning climate.

“When we create that safe environment where students, teachers, staff and everyone in the building feels safe, we can then proceed and provide that quality of education that we all want to do,” Heuer said.

The West Prairie School District and McDonough County Sheriff’s Office are splitting the cost of the SRO’s $76,000 salary.

