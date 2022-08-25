WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (August 24) Palmyra Panthers Ready To Hit The Road For “Football Friday Night” And Hannibal Set To Face Helias At Porter Stadium In Less Than 48 Hours

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy University offensive lineman B.J. Wilson received some good news earlier today. The Hawks Team Captain is now on the official “Watch List” for the 10th annual Reese’s Senior Bowl. Wilson is one of the 484 players (non-specialists) that are on the national list currently. Wilson is the only GLVC athlete and one of nine Division II schools represented.

“BJ has all of the size, length and athletic ability on the planet. He has been a rock for our offensive line over the past three seasons. He is a two-time Captain of the football program,” said Coach Gary Bass. “Wilson is a young man with supreme character and integrity. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree.”

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the nation’s most prestigious college all-star game, as it annually serves as the first step of the NFL draft process. The 2023 game will be held February 4, 2023, and broadcast live on NFL Network.

In The “Show Me State” right now, Palmyra is now less than 48 hours away from the start of their 2022 campaign on the high school gridiron. The “Orange & Black” are set to face the Indians of Hallsville on Football Friday Night. This is the same program that finished (10-2) overall on the season in 2021. The same Indians squad that beat PHS last season 28-7. Palmyra head coach Kevin Miles understands the challenge ahead will not be an easy one for the Panthers who are hoping to improve on last seasons (4-8) overall slate. Palmyra was also just (1-4) playing on the road a year ago. Coach Miles took time out to offer a quick scouting report on HHS earlier today.

The Hannibal Pirates and the Crusaders of Helias. When the two prep football teams collide on the gridiron this Friday at 7;00 pm., sparks are expected to fly as they two powerhouse programs square off in a true season opener that really “worth the price of admission” Last season the “Red & Black” posted a convincing 54-20 win over Helias, and now you can be sure the Crusaders world simply love to return the favor in 2022. The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with 4-Star Hannibal running back Aneyas Williams, and offered some perspective on the current atmosphere surrounding the Pirates in America’s Hometown.

