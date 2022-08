WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (August 24) QND Lady Raiders Open The 2022 IHSA Volleyball Season With A Win At “The Pit” And Hannibal Preps To Face Helias At Porter Stadium On “Football Friday Night!” Prospect League: 18th Team Set To Hit The Diamond In 2023

QND Lady Raiders Volleyball Team Opens The 2022 Season With A (2-0) win Over Unity