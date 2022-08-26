Brown County Animal Rescue to raise funds for animal shelter

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - There’s an initiative to bring an animal shelter to Mount Sterling, since Brown County does not already have one.

“I think every county should have an animal shelter,” said Brown County Animal Rescue’s president, Courtney Newton. She said the volunteer organization already has blueprints in place for an approximate $500,000-$600,000 shelter that would house six dogs and 35 cats.

Newton said there’s been an overpopulation of feral cats roaming around the county and some abandoned dogs.

“Right now, the Mount Sterling Police Department helps with dog rescue,” Newton said. “But, that’s just in city limits. As for outside of city limits, there’s really not much that’s able to be done.”

BC Animal Rescue committee member Katie Berens said as of now they have relied on help from animal shelters.

“We don’t have an animal control officer right now or our closest options are going to be Adams County, Pike County, or Schyuler County,” Berens said.

Berens said they have also had to do outreach in the community to foster cats and dogs.

Newton said the process could take several years. Right now, they are applying for grants and starting up fundraisers.

They said they will have their first-ever fundraiser tomorrow at Hops Garden where food and ticket proceeds will be put toward putting together the shelter.

