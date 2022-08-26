Constable, three others killed during eviction at apartment complex in Arizona

Four were killed in a likely triple murder-suicide at an apartment complex in midtown Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25.
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:08 AM CDT|Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13/Gray News) - Four people were killed in a triple murder-suicide at an apartment complex in midtown Tucson on Thursday, officials said.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Lind Commons Apartments, located at 3493 East Lind Road, around 11 a.m.

According to officials, the shooting happened when Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and apartment manager Angela Fox-Heath served an eviction notice to Gavin Lee Stansell.

Authorities said Stansell, 24, then fatally shot Fox-Heath, Martinez-Garibay and neighbor Elijah Miranda before turning the gun on himself.

Martinez-Garibay was a well-loved U.S. Army veteran who was active in the Tucson community, authorities said. She enlisted after Sept. 11 and served nearly two decades before she was injured while serving in Afghanistan.

In 2019, Martinez-Garibay was honored for her work and received a vehicle from the Recycled Ride program.

“The biggest thing that I am seeing is more than they’re happy about learning the game of golf, they’re happy to have the social interaction with other veterans,” Martinez-Garibay said at the time.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff Friday in honor of the lives lost in the mass shooting.

Martinez-Garibay, a Democrat, was appointed constable in March 2022. She was set to run against Republican Bill Lake in the Nov. 8 election.

