Police get help to examine ‘plethora of evidence’ in restroom recordings case

FORT MADISION (WGEM) - The Lee County Attorney has filed multiple charges against Charles Meyer.

Those include four counts of third degree sexual abuse, prostitution and sexual exploitation of a minor.

All of this coming after an Aug. 18 arrest for sex crimes committed against a local teenage girl.

Fort Madison Police Detective Bryson Hennigar said after the initial arrest, a search warrant for Meyer’s phone was obtained.

From his camera roll, another case unfolded.

“We located numerous photos of partially clothed women from what we could deem was the Vel Amigos restroom,” said Hennigar.

Hennigar said the restaurant staff has been cooperative in the investigation and he doesn’t believe any staff members had knowledge of the hidden camera.

Multiple victims have been identified, but Hennigar believes there could be more.

“Fourteen separate victims that we’ve identified up to this point,” Hennigar said. “We have a plethora of evidence that we need to examine and it’s so much evidence that we have reached out to partner agencies, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to help us with that, it’s going to take some time.”

Officials said one of those victims is a minor believed to be under the age of 10.

Prosecutor Ross Braden said that Meyer will be charged to the fullest extent, but reminds us that he is innocent until proven guilty.

The Lee County Attorney said more charges are to come if investigators find more minors on the restaurant bathroom footage.

“Each and every incident of a depiction of a minor in a stage of nudity could result in another possession of child pornography charge,” said Braden. “So each separate incident could be an additional aggravated misdemeanor.”

Meyer is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Since he was found guilty of domestic violence in Missouri in 2008, he’s prohibited from owning any guns.

Police recovered nine from his home.

The Fort Madison Police Department initially said that Meyer was an owner of the Vel Amigos restaurant.

The restaurant owner, Andrea Frantz, said Meyer was an employee and not in a management position.

