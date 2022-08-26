Hannibal Convention & Visitors Bureau receives grants totaling over $200K

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau will be able to extend its marketing reach this fiscal year with the help of four grants totaling over $200,000 from the Missouri Division of Tourism.

The grants were open to Designated Marketing Organizations around the state.

While the Convention & Visitors Bureau always applies for the annual Marketing Matching Grant, this year the Bureau, like others around the state, was able to apply for multiple Platform Development Grants in addition to the Marketing Matching Grant.

The grants received were for a Visitor Profile Study, Visual Asset Development, and Website Development.

“Supporting Missouri communities in their efforts to promote attractions and events is one of our top priorities and it’s vital to the statewide travel industry,” said Missouri Division of Tourism Director Stephen Foutes. “We have partnered with Hannibal through our cooperative marketing grants since 1995, and we’re happy to see Hannibal’s continued success with the programs.”

The Visitor Profile Study grant will give a clearer, research-based picture of Hannibal’s visitors, including top origin markets, average length of stay, most popular Hannibal locations and opportunity markets.

The grant for Visual Asset Development allows the CVB to capture new professional photos and videos for advertising, social media, website, and media requests.

The Web Development grant will help pay for the cost of a newly created website for the Hannibal CVB. The new website’s goal is to create a best-in-class tourism website with an improved user experience, leveraging Hannibal’s visually compelling assets to convert website users to in-market visitors.

“These grants are a huge asset to Hannibal,” said Director of the Hannibal Convention & Visitors Bureau Megan Rapp. “They have allowed us to do in one year what would have taken several budget cycles to accomplish. Professional, responsive websites, research and visual assets are large expenses; the fact that we will be able to do them all this fiscal year puts us in an even stronger position to showcase Hannibal to our potential visitors.”

