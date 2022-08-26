Hannibal Convention & Visitors Bureau receives grants totaling over $200K

By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau will be able to extend its marketing reach this fiscal year with the help of four grants totaling over $200,000 from the Missouri Division of Tourism.

The grants were open to Designated Marketing Organizations around the state.

While the Convention & Visitors Bureau always applies for the annual Marketing Matching Grant, this year the Bureau, like others around the state, was able to apply for multiple Platform Development Grants in addition to the Marketing Matching Grant.

The grants received were for a Visitor Profile Study, Visual Asset Development, and Website Development.

“Supporting Missouri communities in their efforts to promote attractions and events is one of our top priorities and it’s vital to the statewide travel industry,” said Missouri Division of Tourism Director Stephen Foutes. “We have partnered with Hannibal through our cooperative marketing grants since 1995, and we’re happy to see Hannibal’s continued success with the programs.”

The Visitor Profile Study grant will give a clearer, research-based picture of Hannibal’s visitors, including top origin markets, average length of stay, most popular Hannibal locations and opportunity markets.

The grant for Visual Asset Development allows the CVB to capture new professional photos and videos for advertising, social media, website, and media requests.

The Web Development grant will help pay for the cost of a newly created website for the Hannibal CVB. The new website’s goal is to create a best-in-class tourism website with an improved user experience, leveraging Hannibal’s visually compelling assets to convert website users to in-market visitors.

“These grants are a huge asset to Hannibal,” said Director of the Hannibal Convention & Visitors Bureau Megan Rapp. “They have allowed us to do in one year what would have taken several budget cycles to accomplish. Professional, responsive websites, research and visual assets are large expenses; the fact that we will be able to do them all this fiscal year puts us in an even stronger position to showcase Hannibal to our potential visitors.”

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Meyer
Fort Madison restaurant worker arrested for alleged sexual abuse, prostitution
ADM in Keokuk closes permanently
Charles Meyer
Fort Madison man faces new charges for allegedly recording women in restaurant restroom
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
Night Pop Up in Quincy
Quincy’s “Night Market Pop Up” attracts visitors near and far

Latest News

New canoe and kayak launch installed at Mount Sterling Lake
New canoe and kayak launch installed at Mount Sterling Lake
John Wood Community College in search of new president
John Wood Community College in search of new president
Brown County Animal Rescue to raise funds for animal shelter
Brown County Animal Rescue to raise funds for animal shelter
Brown County Animal rescue to raise funds for animal shelter
Brown County Animal Rescue to raise funds for animal shelter