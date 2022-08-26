Hannibal sober living facility able to improve services after getting grants

QUINCY (WGEM) - More people will be able to access to food and addiction recovery services now that a Hannibal sober living facility has gotten over $20,000 in grants.

Coming from the The Marion County Endowment Fund and the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri, one grant worth $7,500 helps people short on cash with a down payment for services.

Harvest Outreach director James Bridges said the facility offers those who are recovering addicts or on parole, a place to live while they recover.

Tenants needs a down payment of $320 to pay for the first month of utilities, food, and amenities so they can focus on finding a job and recovering. But he said not everyone can afford the down payment so the grant is coming in useful to make sure anyone can get the help they need.

“It enables them to have a safe, stable environment they can come to, it helps them to be able to help with the court stuff,” Bridges said.

Bridges said they are the only sober living facility within a hundred miles.

He said they also got a $15,000 matching grant for a new truck for their Loaves and Fishes service, which offers free meals to the community.

Endowment Fund member Sarah Anton North said grants like these are important for the community as they see the work being done

“By having that investment we are able to bring dollars back into the community so it helps people who love the community keep dollars here to benefit,” North said.

North said people in the area will be able to see the dollars they donated go to work through these local grants.

