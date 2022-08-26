How to watch the QND vs. QHS game
QUINCY (WGEM) - WGEM will broadcast the crosstown rivalry game between Quincy High School and Quincy Notre Dame at 6:45 p.m. Friday on all of its digital streaming platforms.
The game will also be available to watch on demand on the same platforms beginning Saturday.
Here are all the locations where you can watch the game:
- WGEM.com
- The WGEM News app for iOS and Android.
- The WGEM News streaming apps for AppleTV, Android TV, Amazon Fire Stick TV, and Chromecast with Google TV.
Installing the WGEM News streaming app on your smart TV device.
1. Go to the ‘app store’ or ‘add channels’ section for your device.
2. Find the search window and type WGEM.
3. When the WGEM News app appears, click ‘add channel,’ ‘install,’ or ‘download’ depending on your device.
4. Go to your smart TV device’s home or apps page and click on the WGEM News app.
5. Once the game starts you will be able to select the ‘Live’ icon to watch it on your smart tv.
