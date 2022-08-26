How to watch the QND vs. QHS game

(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - WGEM will broadcast the crosstown rivalry game between Quincy High School and Quincy Notre Dame at 6:45 p.m. Friday on all of its digital streaming platforms.

The game will also be available to watch on demand on the same platforms beginning Saturday.

Here are all the locations where you can watch the game:

Installing the WGEM News streaming app on your smart TV device.

1. Go to the ‘app store’ or ‘add channels’ section for your device.

Roku ' add channels'.
Roku ' add channels'.(WGEM)

2. Find the search window and type WGEM.

Roku search.
Roku search.(WGEM)

3. When the WGEM News app appears, click ‘add channel,’ ‘install,’ or ‘download’ depending on your device.

WGEM News app on Roku.
WGEM News app on Roku.(WGEM)

4. Go to your smart TV device’s home or apps page and click on the WGEM News app.

Roku channel menu.
Roku channel menu.(WGEM)

5. Once the game starts you will be able to select the ‘Live’ icon to watch it on your smart tv.

WGEM streaming app.
WGEM streaming app.(WGEM)

