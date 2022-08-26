John Wood Community College in search of new president

By Clare Edlund
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Board of Trustee members are searching for a new president. They said President Michael Elbe, who has been the school’s president for eight years, is set to retire on Dec. 31 2022.

Board member Randall Greenwell said they have received a large volume of candidates already.

He said the qualities they have in mind is someone particularly with a background in career development to pair with the school’s Workforce Development expansion.

“And a background in community college education,” Greenwell said. “And, somebody that’s going to be acceptable to the community, so we’ve got a lot of community involvement, we’ve got business and industry involvement in this process and in the initial screening.”

Greenwell said they’re expect to have a candidate hired by November or early December.

