Keokuk K-8 students are eligible to enjoy free breakfast and lunch

KEOKUK (WGEM) - If you live in Lee County, your child could be receiving free school breakfast and lunch everyday.

Kindergarten through eighth grade students in Keokuk schools can receive a free meal right when they walk through the doors in the morning and at lunchtime.

The Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act is a nationwide food plan that grants schools in low income areas the ability to feed students at no cost to families.

Qualifying schools must have at least 40% of students receiving food assistance.

Keokuk School District Food Services Director Sarah Hackett said George Washington and Hawthorne elementary schools and Keokuk Middle School have been eligible for years before now.

“We’ve always been over 40 but the higher your number gets, the reimbursement works out better so last year we actually hit that threshold for 100% reimbursement for our K through 3 building, 4 and 5 building and 6 through 8 building, and K-8 will participate this year,” Haskett said.

Many students in the school district already qualify for reduced lunch prices, but when Keokuk Middle School students enter the doors in the morning, they’re offered a free breakfast, which Principal Joel Roberts said helps them to learn better.

“They come in in the morning, they actually eat and then the students are energized and participate, we’re noticing a decrease in behaviors in the school, we’re also noticing that students are very engaged in classes”, said Roberts.

The program helps students while they’re in school halls, but Roberts thinks it will help food crises in local families as well.

“We definitely are supporting the community here and this helps to actually support families so that way they have more food to provide more nutritious meals at home,” Roberts said.

If your child is in K-8, there’s no form you need to fill out to get in on these free meals.

But, if you have a pre-school, high school or catholic school student, you can still fill out the National School Lunch Program application to see if you qualify for reduced lunch.

Hackett said this program will be active for four years.

From now until 2026, your “K through 8″ child can receive free school meals.

A-La-Carte items like chips and other goodies do still have a cost in the lunch line.

