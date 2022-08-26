At least 12 injured on Six Flags roller coaster

The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.
The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.(WPVI via CNN Newsource)
By WPVI staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) – At least a dozen people were hurt on a Six Flags roller coaster in New Jersey Thursday night.

Ambulances responded to Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey after several riders complained of back injuries.

The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.

According to the park’s website, El Toro is one of the fastest and tallest wooden roller coasters in the world.

With an initial drop of 176 feet, the coaster reportedly reaches speeds of 70 mph.

There’s no word yet on what caused the issue, but according to police, the injuries were minor.

Copyright 2022 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ADM in Keokuk closes permanently
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Kansas City man dead in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
Westermeyer Industries in Bluffs catches fire
Westermeyer Industries in Bluffs catches fire
Sports Extra: Fulton vs. Hannibal Baseball Highlights From America's Hometown
WGEM Sports Extra: Friday (August 26th) QHS Defeats QND In The Crosstown Showdown; Hannibal Falls In Opener; Macomb Routs Rushville; Fort Madison Takes Down Keokuk; QHS Defeats Canton On The Soccer Pitch
An 8-year-old found a prehistoric shark tooth while on vacation in South Carolina.
‘Find of a lifetime’: 8-year-old discovers giant prehistoric shark tooth

Latest News

Robin Ahrens, a resident of a multi-room renting facility, reacts to a fatal shooting at the...
Police: Houston tenant kills 3 others, set fire to lure them
The Artemis 1 rocket stands ready on Launch Pad 39-B at the Kennedy Space Center, Friday, Aug....
NASA moon rocket on track for launch despite lightning hits
FILE - A statue of the MTV Moon Person appears on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards...
MTV VMAs ready to host, honor some of music’s biggest acts
Animal right activists in Mexico say a popular sanctuary was not the model home for its animals...
Videos reveal animals kept in awful conditions at popular sanctuary, activists say
Animal right activists in Mexico say a popular sanctuary was not the model home for its animals...
Videos reveal animals kept in awful conditions at popular sanctuary, activists say