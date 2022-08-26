New canoe and kayak launch installed at Mount Sterling Lake

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - A new addition to Mount Sterling Lake is going to bring a more safe way for Brown County residents to utilize the lake for canoeing and kayaking.

The aluminum launch ramp was installed earlier last week and is now a safe amenity for residents to use.

City administrator Vada Yingling said the county and city was looking for ways to expand recreational opportunities in the area and when the lake committee approached them, it gave them the idea to install the ramp.

“It makes a safer way to get in and out of the water,” Yingling said. “This adds another feature to our lake and an opportunity for kayak and canoe lovers alike to come out and enjoy our lake.”

Yingling said the city was awarded an approximate $12,000 grant through the Tracy Family Foundation back in April. She said the price of materials went up with inflation so the city pitched in for the rest of the cost for about $3,000.

She said the ramp can also be used for fishing and potential activities in the future.

“We’ve had an individual in the community step forward and say they would like to offer beginner classes to kind of test it out,” Yingling said. “And see if they like it before they invest in the equipment.”

Yingling said that could hold potential for kayak and canoe rentals.

She said the city is working on getting time scheduled for a couple of pilot classes in the fall.

How the canoe and kayak launch works.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.