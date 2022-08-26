Options for Women holds volunteer event to prepare for Hannibal opening

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The Hannibal Options for Women Pregnancy Center is trying to recruit volunteers before they open.

Options for Women provides free ultrasounds, life coaching and other resources to young parents in need.

On Thursday night, current volunteers from the Bowling Green Options For Women Center shared their experiences to get people interested in the role.

Executive Director Paul Brunner said he was happy with the turnout of around 20 people.

“Volunteers are what keep the whole thing going,” Brunner said. “I mean we probably have 20 volunteers for Bowling Green and we probably need at least that here in Hannibal. It’s very, very important.”

The facility in Hannibal is expected to open in mid-September.

It is located at 7A Northport Plaza off of Great River Road.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Meyer
Fort Madison restaurant owner arrested for alleged sexual abuse, prostitution
Charles Meyer
Fort Madison man faces new charges for allegedly recording women in restaurant restroom
Night Pop Up in Quincy
Quincy’s “Night Market Pop Up” attracts visitors near and far
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
Pike Co. Arrests
3 arrested in Pike Co. after allegedly smuggling meth into jail

Latest News

Options for Women holds volunteer event to prepare for Hannibal opening
Options for Women holds volunteer event to prepare for Hannibal opening
Hannibal food pantry serving more people, asking for donations
Hannibal food pantry serving more people, asking for donations
Because of the rising need, the Salvation Army is seeing less food on the shelves.
Hannibal food pantry serving more people, asking for donations
Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Missouri
NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri