Options for Women holds volunteer event to prepare for Hannibal opening

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The Hannibal Options for Women Pregnancy Center is trying to recruit volunteers before they open.

Options for Women provides free ultrasounds, life coaching and other resources to young parents in need.

On Thursday night, current volunteers from the Bowling Green Options For Women Center shared their experiences to get people interested in the role.

Executive Director Paul Brunner said he was happy with the turnout of around 20 people.

“Volunteers are what keep the whole thing going,” Brunner said. “I mean we probably have 20 volunteers for Bowling Green and we probably need at least that here in Hannibal. It’s very, very important.”

The facility in Hannibal is expected to open in mid-September.

It is located at 7A Northport Plaza off of Great River Road.

